Bournemouth central defender Dean Huijsen has already made several big moves in his career, turning down Real Madrid to join Juventus, heading on loan to Roma and making the move to the Premier League last summer. After an impressive debut campaign in England, he will have his pick of at least four destinations this summer, at the age of just 20.

According to Cadena SER, Huijsen has authorised a legal team in Madrid to negotiate with Real Madrid. An admirer of the club from a young age, recent reports from the Spanish capital say that they still believe they have an edge in the race for him, but no offer has arrived, despite him giving the green light.

His camp are increasingly concerned by the fact that there is no offer on the table yet, despite strong links since March. Real Madrid, for their part, are awaiting the arrival of Xabi Alonso, yo see his priorities for the summer, and who he wants to keep. Their first choice is William Saliba at Arsenal, but due to the finances of the deal, Huijsen is in pole position to reinforce their defence. Once Alonso has given his assessment of the squad though, Real Madrid will try to bring the price down from his €60m release clause.

Four offers from the Premier League for Huijsen

That said, the Spanish radio station do say that Chelsea are currently the best-placed side for his signature. Enzo Maresca’s side have made him a priority and are intent on getting the deal done before the Club World Cup. They have submitted an offer for Huijsen already, as have Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Could Bournemouth take a Real Madrid player in exchange?

Real Madrid are set for a significant shake-up of the squad, with Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Jesus Vallejo all tipped to leave. Notably though, one of the players that has an uncertain future is Fran Garcia, as Los Blancos await the appraisal of Alonso. Bournemouth were linked with Garcia last summer and in January for a potential €15-20m move, and Garcia made his name under Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola at Rayo Vallecano.