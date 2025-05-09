BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Thierry Katsukunya of Aston Villa runs with the ball under pressure from Juan Hernandez of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 match between Aston Villa and FC Barcelona at Villa Park on March 04, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Barcelona continue to produce an abundance of talented youngsters at La Masia, and most frequently of all, central midfielders. Manchester United and Chelsea are considering making an approach to poach one of their emerging talents.

According to SkySports, both United and Chelsea are considering activating the €6m release clause for 17-year-old midfielder Juan Hernandez. He turns 18 in July, making him eligible for a move, and has played a starring role in the triumph of the under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League under Juliano Belletti, scoring a brace in the semi-final. Were he to move to Chelsea, they would likely loan him to Strasbourg next season.

The view from Spain on Juan Hernandez

The report was carried by Catalan outlet Sport, who have added some details on his future. Barcelona are hoping that the project on offer in Catalonia is sufficient for him to turn down interest from the Premier League, with Hernandez on course to make the jump to Barca Atletic after eight appearances with the affiliate side in the third division earlier in the season. With his contract expiring in 2026, they do not mention any plans to offer him a new deal.

Following in the footsteps of Marc Guiu?

Chelsea, who have become the major player for the game’s emerging teenage talents, already carried out a similar move last summer, paying €6m for striker Marc Guiu. The teenage forward has made 11 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring six goals in 11 games, after breaking into the first team under Xavi Hernandez briefly last season.

Goalkeeper Áron Yaakobishvili will renew his contract with Barça today. @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2025

Does Juan Hernandez have a development plan at Barcelona?

Barca Atletic are in something of a conundrum, with their plans hinging on whether the filial are relegated to the fourth tier. That would make staying much less attractive for Hernandez, unless he had the promise of a loan move. There is also the question of the first team, with numerous established midfielders already competing for game time in the senior side, most of which are set to be at the club for some time.