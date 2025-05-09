Barcelona are keen to add to their options at the full-back position this summer, with Jules Kounde’s injury in the crucial stage of La Liga and the Champions League a strong reminder of the lack of depth in the area. The big question is over what budget they will be able to put towards it.

Eric Garcia has performed well in his stead so far, but it has been earmarked as a priority for the Blaugrana this summer. According to Sky DE via Sport, Frimpong would prioritise a move to one of Spain’s giants this summer. The Dutch international is primed for an exit this summer, with a €35-40m release clause, and no shortage of interest. Sky explain that Frimpong would prioritise a move to Barcelona over the Premier League.

Hansi Flick and Deco keen on Frimpong

After watching Denzel Dumfries in action for Inter in the Champions League semi-final, it was supposedly a reminder to Hansi Flick and Director of Football Deco of how much they would value a similar flying full-back. Previous reports claim that Barcelona had identified Frimpong as a player that could provide those skills.

Having said that, with doubts over what they can spend, they had considered Frimpong something of a lost cause, given the Premier League interest in him, and the finances involved. Barcelona have had to halt their summer plans, due to uncertainty over their ability to register players. With Real Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold though, they are unlikely to be an option.

Barça cannot maintain De Jong's current high salary, so a longer-term deal with reduced yearly wages may be the solution to his renewal. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2025

Alternatives at right-back for Barcelona

The Blaugrana have been linked to no shortage of right-backs in recent times. Figuring in that list are Marc Pubill, Vanderson, Givairo Read, Andrei Ratiu and Dodo amongst others. However another of the requirements for Flick and Deco is that whomever does come in has the quality to be a starter immediately.

Whether those alternatives can give Barcelona that seems a pertinent question. It appears it will be a frugal summer for Barcelona despite several glaring needs in Hansi Flick’s squad.