Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has become the latest Blaugrana star to directly call out the local media for false reporting. The Frenchman was alleged to have made comments on the fitness of Robert Lewandowski during their Champions League semi-final against Inter on Tuesday.

Kounde traveled to Milan as a fan to support his colleagues against Inter, having been ruled out with injury from the first leg. It was reported on Thursday that Kounde had wondered out loud in the stands about the use of Lewandowski, returning from injury himself. ‘I don’t know why Lewandowski is playing given the way he is,’ Kounde had supposedly said.

İlkay Gündoğan: "I always dreamed of playing for Barça, and I fulfilled that. But in April 2024, after speaking with Xavi, I felt it was better to leave. I didn't want to stay just because of my contract and cause issues." @BILD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2025

Kounde denies Lewandowski comments

However later that day, Kounde took to social media platform Twitter/X to declare that those comments were not true, noting that it was ‘not journalism’. He directly called out journalist Laia Tudel and Catalunya Radio.

“Making up comments and telling tall tales is all well and good, but it’s not journalism. What’s also not journalism is transmitting information without guaranteeing its truth. Now, you can share the tweet if you want. Laia Tudel, Catalunya Radio, Sport and others.”

Inventar comentarios y contar milongas esta muy bien pero no es periodismo.

Lo que tampoco es periodismo es transmitir información sin garantizar que sea verdadera. Ahora si, podéis transmitir el tuit si os apetece.@laiatudel @CatalunyaRadio @sport y los demás — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) May 8, 2025

A second run-in with a Barcelona star this season

It’s a second occasion where a Barcelona star has taken aim at Catalunya Radio in a matter of months. Goalkeeper and captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen recently announced his separation from partner and wife Dani Jehle after many years, requesting privacy for his family.

In the subsequent days, a celebrity gossip programme then claimed that Jehle had had an affair with her personal trainer. Ter Stegen then posted a furious denial of this story, and noted that the ‘damage was done’ even if they retracted their information.

Lewandowski doubts for El Clasico

Regardless of Kounde’s comments, there are doubts over Lewandowski’s condition going into El Clasico on Sunday. It was surprising to that, having been declared fit against Inter, and with Ferran Torres flagging, Lewandowski was only put on during the dying minutes. Hansi Flick now has a decision to make between the two against Real Madrid.