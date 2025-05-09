Barcelona send scouts to watch potential Robert Lewandowski successor

Barcelona missed out narrowly on a spot in the Champions League final, with Inter overcoming them in extra time. With 14 saves made by Yann Sommer across the two legs, despite scoring six times, the Blaugrana arguably lacked a clinical edge against the Italians.

It was significant that Robert Lewandowski was absent for the majority of both ties, coming on only in the 90th minute of the second leg, and looking short of fitness after returning from injury. Lewandowski missed four games with a knee problem, and turns 37 this summer, a pertinent reminder that currently only Ferran Torres is an alternative in situ.

Could Samu Aghehowa fill Lewandowski’s boots?

It’s a major question to ask of any forward, particularly of someone so young, yet Barcelona are reportedly looking at Samu Aghehowa as a long-term option to succeed Lewandowski. The 21-year-old made the switch to Porto this past summer from Atletico Madrid, with his current side paying €21m for 65% of his rights.

As per Sempre Barca, the Blaugrana sent scouts to watch Aghehowa against Moreirense last Friday where he impressed, scoring a brace in a 3-1 win. In an ideal world, they would like to bring him in this summer to learn under Lewandowski during the final year of the Polish forward’s contract.

Financial difficulties and Atletico Madrid

Barcelona’s salary limit struggles may indeed limit their capacity to do a deal with Porto. Under contract until 2029, and with a release clause of €100m, Porto will be under no pressure to accept a cut-price deal any time soon. It is also worth noting that Atletico Madrid currently retain 35% of his sell-on fee, although Porto could purchase 15% more for the price of €5m.

Strong debut season at Porto

Aghehowa has enjoyed a strong debut season at Porto, scoring 24 times in 40 appearances so far, even if it has been something of a disappointing year at the Dragao, on account of them trailing Benfica and Sporting CP by 13 points in the title race. Luis de la Fuente has seen fit to call him up to the Spain squad this season for his debut too.