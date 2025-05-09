Barcelona set for €15m boost amid summer transfer window preparations

Money is crucial for Barcelona at the moment due to their well-documented financial problems, so they will be thankful that funds are coming in ahead of the summer. And they are arriving from Asia.

In recent years, Barcelona have jetted off to the United States for the pre-season preparations, often playing against some of the most recognised teams in the world – which has included Real Madrid. But for 2025, they have changed their plans, primarily because the Club World Cup is being held stateside.

Barcelona heading to Asia for 2025 pre-season program

Instead, Barcelona will be making a return to Asia for the first time in several years – specifically, they will be playing in Japan and South Korea, as reported by Marca.

Barcelona are scheduled to be in Asia from the 21st of July to the 4th of August, with three matches to be played during this period – one in Japan, two in South Korea. And for fulfilling these fixtures, the report has confirmed that they will receive a minimum of €15m.

Japanese and South Korean supporters able to see Barcelona’s best players

It is noted that Barcelona will be taking all of their first team players to Japan and South Korea, given that there is no one that has any international obligations. That means supporters in those countries will be able to take in the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski, with many doing so for the first time.

The money that Barcelona receive for this pre-season program will be very beneficial towards a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which in turn, will make signing players easier during the summer transfer window. It remains to be seen if any new arrivals end up joining up with the rest of Hansi Flick’s squad for the voyage in East Asia, although it would be no surprise to see business done later in the transfer window.