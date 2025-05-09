Barcelona planning on one change from Inter clash ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona know that a win in El Clasico on Sunday will all but secure the La Liga title, and even a draw against Real Madrid will give them plenty of margin for error in their final three games of the season. Based on previous results this season, Barcelona have every right to be confident, but the aspect of uncertainty comes from how they will be affected by their crushing defeat Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday.

While Real Madrid have had a free week to prepare for the match and work on tactical concepts, it has been all about recovery for the Blaugrana, following a second exhausting extra time in the space of ten days against Inter. Only on Friday did they train at full pelt ahead of the big match.

One change planned for El Clasico

Hansi Flick has just one change in mind, as per Relevo, and that will be the return to the starting XI of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker looked off the pace on Tuesday, playing stoppage time and extra time after coming back following four games out. Flick intends to restore him to the starting line-up at the expense of Ferran Torres though.

Alejandro Balde on track to recover – but not to start

Left-back Alejandro Balde was sorely missed against Inter, but Barcelona decided not to risk him against the Italian side. He has increased the intensity of his training though, and is expected to get the green light on Saturday or Sunday. However the same outlet say that it is ‘difficult’ for him to start, meaning Balde would be on the bench with Gerard Martin starting again.

Pedri is set to play his 64th match of the season against Real Madrid, nearing the extreme workload he endured in 2020-21 that led to years of injury struggles. @juanjimenista — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2025

Faith in Dani Olmo

Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez are both set to recover in time too after coming off with muscle discomfort against Inter. There has been speculation that Flick may seek to freshen the team up, with perhaps the most obvious change being to put Fermin Lopez into the side. Flick will seemingly maintain faith in Dani Olmo though, as has been the case for most of the big games this season where he has been fit.