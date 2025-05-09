The reaction to this week’s Champions League semi-final between Inter and Barcelona has continued in recent days, and while there has been a lot of disappointment from the Catalan side after the 7-6 aggregate defeat, elation is the feeling for the Nerazzurri, who will face Paris Saint-Germain in the final later this month.

Inter will fancy their chances of winning a first Champions League title since 2010, but to do so, they will need to stop PSG’s attacking threat. And one player that will be relied upon in this regard is Alessandro Bastoni.

Alessandro Bastoni jubilant after Inter defeat Barcelona

As per MD, the Italy international reflected on Inter’s defeat of Barcelona, and in his Instagram post, he paid tribute to his teammates.

“Only now I’m starting to realise what an incredible feat we pulled off on Tuesday. The effort we left on that pitch was massive – and it was all repaid, and more, by the unforgettable energy of our fans. I’m grateful to every single teammate: the spirit, the hunger, the heart. Fighting by your side is what makes every sacrifice since we were kids worth it. To all the Interisti, see you in Munich. “Thank you for everything.”

Lamine Yamal singled out for praise by Inter defender

Interestingly, Bastoni also took the opportunity to speak on Lamine Yamal, who was his direct opponent across the two legs in Barcelona and Milan.

“Respect to our opponents – they showed incredible strength and heart. And special mention to a terrifyingly good kid: Lamine Yamal, you’re a monster.”

Lamine Yamal was considered by many to be Barcelona’s best player at the San Siro, although he could not make the difference in the end despite being a one-man army at times. The 17-year-old was devastated after the Champions League exit, but he has many years in front of him to achieve European glory.