Hansi Flick has revolutionised Barcelona since his arrival last summer, and as a result, supporters are starting to dream again. Despite missing out on the Champions League this season, the Catalan side believe that this era could be a great one under the stewardship of the German head coach.

Not since the days of Pep Guardiola or Luis Enrique have Barcelona supporters been so optimistic, and in regards to the former, one player that has played under both him and Flick is Ferran Torres.

Ferran Torres speaks on managerial styles of Hansi Flick and Pep Guardiola

As per Sport (via Sempre Barca), Ferran discussed both managers, and he detailed the key difference in their approach to their players.

“They are winners and know how to manage a top team. But Flick is more approachable, he cares about how you’re doing in every aspect. And something very important: he shows a lot of affection to those who play less, so they don’t lose motivation and are ready when their moment comes. This season has helped me confirm that I am a number 9.”

Ferran discusses positional change during and Guardiola and Flick’s orders

Ferran has excelled this season, with 19 goals scored across 44 appearances, with many of those coming as a substitute. He has typically acted as Robert Lewandowski’s backup at striker, and he spoke on playing in the position.

“I never thought I could be a number 9 until I started with Pep. And Hansi also helped me a lot. I’m not a typical number 9 either. I was a winger all my life, and now I think it’s where I can make the most of my qualities.”

Ferran has often been linked with a move away from Barcelona in the last couple of seasons, but given that Flick values him so highly, it would be no surprise to see him remain in Catalonia for a while yet.