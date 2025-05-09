Criticised Barcelona star breaks silence after Champions League exit

Barcelona saw their Champions League dreams go up in spoke earlier this week, and amid the criticism that came, one player was singled out by supporters for allegedly playing a significant role in the defeat to Inter: Ronald Araujo.

Araujo slammed by supporters for role in Champions League defeat to Inter

Araujo was introduced as a second half substitute at the San Siro, and he was blamed for playing a part in the two goals that Inter scored while he was on the pitch. He failed to get in front of Francesco Acerbi for Inter’s late equaliser, and he was also unable to stop Marcus Thuram in the lead-up to the Nerazzurri’s winner, which was scored by Davide Frattesi.

On the back of this, Araujo received a lot of abuse on social media, and there have also been reports that Barcelona are concerned about whether he is good enough to remain at the club in the future.

Araujo takes to social media to address Champions League exit

Araujo has taken his time to consider everything, and as per Sempre Barca, he has now penned a message via Instagram.

“I accept it and I acknowledge it. I’ve never been one to hide, and I never will be… It hurts to be out, but this doesn’t end here. We worked, we fought, and we gave everything in a very tough series. It wasn’t enough, and that hurts.”

The Uruguayan defender also proud of his pride in his teammates for their performance at the San Siro, and he is now looking ahead to Sunday’s El Clasico showdown at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

“But I also feel proud. Proud of this team. Of my teammates, of the crest we represent, and of every ‘culé’ who stood with us every step of the way. During this 2025 we showed, as a team and as a fanbase, the winning mentality we have. El Clásico is coming and we’re going to give it our all. We are Barça, we’ll come back stronger.”