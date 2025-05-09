Barcelona can all-but secure the La Liga title on Sunday if they defeat Real Madrid in El Clasico, and their chances appear to have increased in recent days with news that a player who was expected to miss the match now scheduled to be available at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Hansi Flick must rally the troops after Tuesday’s devastating Champions League exit at the hands of Inter, and it turns out that he has more players available than he took to Milan at the start of the week.

Marc Casado recovers ahead of schedule to be available for El Clasico

That’s because Marc Casado will receive the medical green light ahead of El Clasico, as reported by MD. The midfielder has been out since March after picking up an injury against Atletico Madrid, and although he had been expected to miss two months of action, he has returned ahead of schedule.

Casado has been an important player for Barcelona since breaking into the first team last summer. He was an undisputed starter earlier in the season, and although he lost his spot to Frenkie de Jong prior to his injury, he remains a key option for Flick.

Barcelona also planning for Alejandro Balde return

As well as having Casado available, Barcelona should also be able to count on Alejandro Balde against Real Madrid. The defender trained normally again on Friday, and barring any last-minute setbacks, he should also receive the medical green light from the club’s medical team – although it is unlikely that he will be able to start given that he has been out for the last four weeks.

As well as Casado and Balde, Barcelona will have Robert Lewandowski at 100% after his cameo against Inter. The Polish striker is aiming to take back his place in the starting line-up from Ferran Torres, who has impressed in recent weeks.