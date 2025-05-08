Xavi Hernandez has been out of work since being sacked by Barcelona last summer, but he is readying himself for a return to football. He has been linked with a number of clubs during his sabbatical year, and he has now taken the opportunity to reveal his thinking for the next stage of his career.

Xavi unsure on managing again in Spain due to job pressures

In an interview with The Athletic, Xavi opened up on his future plans. He revealed a desire to work in England, but he is less keen on a return to Spain due to the pressure that managers tend to be under there.

“There’s no hurry for me, but I’d like a good project. Like, ‘You have four years to work and make a project’. I’d love to work in the Premier League because I love the passion there. In Spain, it’s too much about the result.

“Look what has happened to Ancelotti (at Real Madrid) and people criticising him. It’s not fair. He won 30 trophies in 10 years and he’s criticised like he’s not won anything. Valverde said it perfectly when he said: ‘If Ancelotti is criticised, what hope is there for the rest of us?’.”