Athletic Club need a miracle to reach the Europa League final after last week’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United, but they have gone ahead at Old Trafford in the second of their semi-final tie to give some hope of a comeback.

Ernesto Valverde’s side made the trip to England without Dani Vivian (suspended), Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams and Inaki Williams (all injured), and although that made their chances even slimmer, they have broken the deadlock against Man United to make it 3-1 on aggregate. And it is a stunning strike from Mikel Jauregizar that has given hope to Los Leones.

WHAT A STRIKE! Mikel Jauregizar strikes into the top corner from distance to score for Athletic Club 🤩 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Kjy98HAn7n — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Manchester United 0-1 Athletic Club | Jauregizar JAUREGIZAR OPENS THE SCORING FOR ATHLETIC CLUB !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A GOAL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/4nRTgJQ9Rk — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 8, 2025

WHAT A HIT FROM MIKEL JAUREGIZAR 💥 Game on 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/l6ZKpyr0Ae — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 8, 2025

Jauregizar does not score many, but that is a wonderful goal from him. Athletic have been dangerous in the opening minutes in Manchester, with Alex Berenguer having gone close prior to the deadlock being broken. As such, they will feel that taking the lead is deserved, and they will now hope to build on it in the remaining minutes.