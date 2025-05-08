Athletic Club

WATCH: Athletic Club lead at Old Trafford courtesy of stunning Mikel Jauregizar strike

Athletic Club need a miracle to reach the Europa League final after last week’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United, but they have gone ahead at Old Trafford in the second of their semi-final tie to give some hope of a comeback.

Ernesto Valverde’s side made the trip to England without Dani Vivian (suspended), Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams and Inaki Williams (all injured), and although that made their chances even slimmer, they have broken the deadlock against Man United to make it 3-1 on aggregate. And it is a stunning strike from Mikel Jauregizar that has given hope to Los Leones.

Jauregizar does not score many, but that is a wonderful goal from him. Athletic have been dangerous in the opening minutes in Manchester, with Alex Berenguer having gone close prior to the deadlock being broken. As such, they will feel that taking the lead is deserved, and they will now hope to build on it in the remaining minutes.

Posted by

Tags Athletic Club Europa League Manchester United Mikel Jauregizar

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News