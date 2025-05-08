Athletic Club are heading out of the Europa League as Manchester United have equalised in the second leg of their semi-final tie to restore a three-goal advantage on aggregate.

Ernesto Valverde’s side made the trip to England without Dani Vivian (suspended), Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams and Inaki Williams (all injured), and although that made their chances even slimmer, they managed to break the deadlock against Man United to make it 3-1 on aggregate, with the goal coming courtesy of a stunning strike from Mikel Jauregizar.

That gave hope to Athletic, but that has been dashed now. On 71 minutes, Man United equalised courtesy of Mason Mount, who also found of the back of the net in spectacular fashion.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Manchester United 1-1 Athletic Club | Mason Mount MASON MOUNT HAS EQUALIZED FOR MANCHESTER UNITED !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/qPpCqqWtDp — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 8, 2025

And less than 10 minutes later, the Premier League side completed the comeback on the night as Casemiro scored for the second time in the tie.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Manchester United 2-1 Athletic Club | Casemiro CASEMIRO GIVES MANCHESTER UNITED THE LEAD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/Xnm8Mc83VY — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 8, 2025

It has been a brave effort from Athletic in Manchester, but their hopes of reaching the Europa League final are now surely at an end.