WATCH: Real Madrid go after El Clasico referee with latest RMTV video

Real Madrid have continually come under fire for their referee scrutiny videos, but they are showing no signs of bringing them to an end. And the trend has continued ahead of this weekend’s potentially title deciding El Clasico showdown against Barcelona.

It has been two weeks since the two heavyweights faced off in the Copa del Rey final, which saw Barcelona emerge as 3-2 winners. But in the lead-up to that event, there was a lot of controversy involving Real Madrid, who went after Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea with one of their videos released via Real Madrid TV.

After the official responded in a press conference, Real Madrid threatened to pull out of playing in the match, but this never came to fruition. And in spite of that episode, the club has now released a video on Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, who was appointed as the referee for this weekend’s Clasico on Thursday.

Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez scrutinised in latest Real Madrid TV video

As per Marca, Real Madrid TV highlighted numerous “errors” made by Hernandez Hernandez in previous El Clasicos, of which he has been in charge of five. These included a goal disallowed against Gareth Bale, the non-awarding of a penalty for Cristiano Ronaldo, and also missing an alleged foul by Luis Suarez on Raphael Varane in the lead-up to a Barcelona goal.

Via @MMajeedX قناة ريال مدريد تُهاجم حكم الكلاسيكو القادم هرنانديز هرنانديز. تعرض تقرير مطّول عن جميع سرقاته وفضائحه ضد ريال مدريد ! له تاريخ من السرقات في الكلاسيكو ! شاهدوه 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ww8dqEpTNB — Follow @RM4Arab (@mmtv4004) May 8, 2025

Real Madrid’s referee scrutiny videos have drawn lots of criticism in recent years, but the backlash is not acknowledged by those within the club. They are planning to continue producing them for the foreseeable future, as they do not believe that they will be forced to stop. And this could be frustrating for Barcelona, with some at the Catalan club believing that the actions of their bitter rivals are having an effect on La Liga’s referees.