Real Madrid already appear to have Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold locked up for next season, with the England international set to arrive on a free at the end of his contract. He will be their long-term right-back in theory, but there are plenty in the Spanish capital that believe they must continue strengthening their defence.

Eder Militao has suffered two cruciate ligament injuries in consecutive seasons, while Antonio Rudiger has been run into the ground, and David Alaba is yet to get back to his best since his own serious knee injury. Raul Asencio is currently their only reliable option in central defence, with many calling for further investment.

William Saliba is Real Madrid’s top choice

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid have been linked with a number of options. Castello Lukeba, Jorrel Hato and Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract in 2026, have been cited on several occasions, but their clear first choice is William Saliba. The Arsenal defender is out of contract in 2027, and despite being referred to in Madrid now as the ‘Bellingham of defenders’, Saliba has declared he is happy in London. The cost of extracting him could prove too much for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid believe they have Dean Huijsen edge

However if they want to invest this summer, Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is perhaps the most accessible. The Spain international has a €60m release clause, and with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all willing to activate it, a stay in England has been reported as the most probable course of action. Another uncertainty is whether Real Madrid are willing to spend big on the 20-year-old.

Yet Marca say that Real Madrid still believe they have an edge in the race for his signature. Huijsen has made it clear that he is willing to do whatever necessary to secure a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos believes that includes, like Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham before him, giving up significant money in terms of what they offer in a contract. Real Madrid will not match the salaries on offer in London, and see a deal as ‘difficult, but possible’.