Real Madrid rule out moves for two central defenders

Real Madrid are tipped to make several moves this summer after a season that risks ending far below expectations. One of the key areas they will look to improve is the backline, having gone from the best defence in La Liga to a far more vulnerable side.

Los Blancos have all but wrapped up the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, with only the timing of the move up for debate now. Real Madrid are also expected to make a move for a central defender if not this summer, then next, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao all dealing with injury issues over the last year.

Dean Huijsen and William Saliba the favourites

On Thursday morning it was reported that Real Madrid still believe that they have an edge when it comes to the race for Dean Huijsen’s signature, with the Spain international desperate to play for them. There are doubts over whether Los Blancos are willing to activate his €60m release clause, something that will not be a question for Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal.

France defender William Saliba is their first choice, but Cadena SER note that he would be an expensive recruit, and Real Madrid do not want to spend so big on a central defender. They say that progress has been made with Huijsen in recent days, who is best-placed to make the switch.

Jonathan Tah and Aymeric Laporte off the agenda

Los Blancos were heavily linked with Aymeric Laporte last season, and again after another serious injury to Militao. However the latest is that there are no conversations ongoing with Laporte, and while he would be delighted to join them, they are not considering a move for the defender who could partner Huijsen for Spain in the Nations League.

On the other hand, Jonathan Tah was offered to the club earlier this year, a proposal which was declined. With little sign of Alaba returning to his best though, and Tah set to be available for free, his name made its way back into discussions for Real Madrid. For a second time, they have decided against a move for the German though, who is a primary target for Barcelona.