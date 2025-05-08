Real Madrid look set for major changes this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti expected to leave and Xabi Alonso to begin his era at the club. However it will not just be in the dugout that Los Blancos will make some major decisions.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold already appears to be on the way to the Santiago Bernabeu, while Los Blancos are looking to strengthen in midfield and in central defence, either this summer or next. Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez have been cited as potential casualties as a result.

Rodrygo considering exit from Real Madrid

It emerged last week that Rodrygo Goes was considering leaving Real Madrid this summer, and now Diario AS report that Los Blancos would be open to allowing him out the door. If, as indeed has been reported, Arda Guler replaces him in the starting line-up against Barcelona this weekend, Rodrygo will take it as another sign pointing him towards the exit door.

The Brazilian, who is under contract until 2028, and valued by Transfermarkt at €100m, will not be forced out if he does not want to leave. Yet Real Madrid see him as an easy sale with plenty of interest in him, and a way of funding other moves.

Interest from Manchester City and Liverpool

Rodrygo has long been admired by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City over the years, with the English side approaching him over a move last summer. Meanwhile Liverpool have also been linked to Rodrygo, as they eye exits for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez this summer. Both have been linked with Rodrygo recently.

Xabi Alonso will be decisive for his future

Alonso is likely to be the decisive factor in Rodrygo’s future. If the Basque manager wants to retain Rodrygo, Real Madrid will not stand in his way, and equally, Rodrygo will require guarantees on Alonso’s plans for the future in order to remain. It is a dramatically different scenario to this time last year, where Real Madrid were adamant they would not sell Rodrygo.