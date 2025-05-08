Athletic Club have been knocked out of the Europa League after a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United in the second of their semi-final tie ensured a 7-1 success for the Premier League side on aggregate.

Athletic Club strike first in Manchester courtesy of wonder goal

Los Leones were up against it at Old Trafford after losing 3-0 at home last weekend, and with Dani Vivian, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams and Inaki Williams all missing, their task of making a comeback became even harder. But despite this, they had hope in the first half as they took the lead on the half hour mark courtesy of a wonderful strike from midfielder Mikel Jauregizar.

Athletic had chances to add to their advantage before half time, but despite not taking them, there was belief at half time that they could still reach the Europa League final. But that would be extinguished in the second period.

Manchester United fight back in second half to reach Europa League final

Athletic continued probing for a second goal, but in the end, it was Man United that equalised on 71 minutes courtesy of Mason Mount. And after that moment, the floodgates opened as Los Leones came to grips with their Europa League final place becoming a distant dream.

Casemiro scored his second of the tie to give Man United the lead on the night, and further strikes of Rasmus Hojlund and Mount ensured a 4-1 win for the hosts, who will face fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the final, which takes place later this month.

The result ends Athletic’s Europa League campaign, and while there is bound to be disappointment, Ernesto Valverde’s side can be very proud of their efforts in the competition this season. Their attention now turns to securing Champions League qualification via La Liga.