Real Betis will be Spain’s one and only participant in a European final as they have reached the UEFA Conference League final. A 2-2 draw against Fiorentina was enough to book their place in the showpiece event, with the score finishing 4-3 on aggregate.

Betis took a 2-1 advantage into the match in Florence, and their lead went from one to two on the half hour mark as Antony curled in a wonderful free-kick to continue his outstanding loan spell at Los Verdiblancos.

But the joy would not last long for Manuel Pellegrini’s side as they conceded soon after to Robin Gosens, who fired Fiorentina level on the night. And minutes before half time, the German wing-back struck again to give the Serie A side the lead on the night, and bring the tie to 3-3 on aggregate.

There would be no goals in the second half, which meant that extra time was required. And just seven minutes into the additional 30, the magic moment came for Betis as Antony played in substitute Ez Abde to fire past Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea for his second goal of the tie, which sparked jubilant scenes among the away supporters.

Moise Kean missed a big chance to take the tie to penalties, while Abde hit the post in his efforts to score a second of the evening. But in the end, it was not needed as Betis held on to book their place in the UEFA Conference League final, which is their first European final in their 118-year history.

Betis will face Chelsea in the final as they overcame Djurgardens in the other semi-finals, which is a match-up that Pellegrini predicted – and hoped for – over two months ago.