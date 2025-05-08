Arsenal defender William Saliba is certainly amongst the best at his craft currently, and it is no surprise that football’s most glamourous contractor has taken note of the services he can offer. With Real Madrid looking to revamp their backline Saliba is supposedly the first choice for Real Madrid in an ideal world.

‘The Jude Bellingham of defenders’ is the line that has emerged from the innards of the Santiago Bernabeu, reportedly from Real Madrid’s recruitment team. Saliba, 24, is seen as one of the very best in his generation, and someone that could command the backline for years to come.

Real Madrid ‘willing to go big’ for Saliba – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed to Caught Offside that Los Blancos are willing to go big for Saliba, confirming their interest in signing him. However he does note that a deal this summer would be ‘complicated’, and next summer is much more likely for a departure.

Although he has commented that he is happy at the Emirates, if Saliba does not sign a new deal, then he would have just a year left on his deal. Romano explains that Real Madrid would be in a much stronger position if that is the case come next summer, but the ball ‘remains in Arsenal’s court.’

Arsenal open contract talks with Saliba

Reports in France have recently cited Real Madrid as the only club Saliba would leave Arsenal for, but more positive news has come across the Channel for Arsenal from L’Equipe, via Diario AS. They claim that Sporting Director Andrea Berta has opened talks over a new deal with Saliba. They say Real Madrid have been trying to convince Saliba to join them for several weeks, but last week Berta put into motion the counter-move, beginning conversations with the French centre-back.

If Real Madrid cannot secure a deal with Saliba, or feel they cannot in the future, then it seems they will turn their attentions Dean Huijsen.