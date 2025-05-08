Bundesliga side contact Davide Ancelotti over managerial job

Carlo Ancelotti during the training day before the UEFA Champions League, Group C, football match to play between Real Madrid and SSC Napoli at Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid on November 28, 2023, in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain. Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press 28/11/2023 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

With Carlo Ancelotti’s days at Real Madrid seemingly numbered, the debut of his son as a manager draws ever closer. After previously turning down an offer to become Everton manager, Davide Ancelotti is set to take his own path this summer, and his first steps in the hot seat.

That has been the word since early in the season. Ancelotti junior has received interest on a number of occasions, but appears to be set on becoming a manager now, after more than a decade at his father’s side. Even with Carlo Ancelotti looking likely to become the next Brazil manager, Davide seems intent on starting his own career, at the age of just 35.

Contacts from RB Leipzig

According to BILD, as per MD, Davide Ancelotti has been contacted by RB Leipzig, as they search for a new manager for next season. They are interested in his potential, although it is noted that he is not the favourite for the job. Leipzig’s primary targets are Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, and Como coach Cesc Fabregas.

It is also noted that Davide Ancelotti has been cited as a potential candidate to replace Claudio Ranieri at AS Roma. His father of course played for Roma in the 1980s.

Will Davide Ancelotti have the offer he wants?

There has been some suggestion that if the right offer does not arrive, then he may consider continuing alongside Carlo Ancelotti as the Brazil assistant. He is expected to take another member of the Real Madrid staff, Francesco Mauri, on as his assistant wherever he does end up as a manager himself.

Although there has been less praise to go around this season, the younger Ancelotti is highly regarded in the Spanish capital, taking on an active role in coaching the side on the training ground, while his father oversees matters. He also speaks several languages, and is credited with a number of tactical innovations over Carlo Ancelotti’s second spell.