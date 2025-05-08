Real Betis chief confirms Antony state of play ahead of Manchester United talks

It is no secret that Real Betis want to re-sign Antony from Manchester United in the summer, following his successful loan spell during the second half of this season. The Brazilian winger has been a revelation since his move to the Benito Villamarin during the winter transfer window, so it is no surprise that a new deal is wanted.

Antony’s excellence went to another level on Thursday as he helped Betis qualify for the UEFA Conference League final with a 4-3 aggregate victory over Fiorentina. He provided a goal and assist in Florence as Manuel Pellegrini’s picked up the draw they needed to take their place in Wroclaw later this month.

Speaking to COPE, Betis president Angel Haro spoke on Antony’s situation, as he confirmed that talks are already scheduled to take place with Man United during the off-season.

“His name was put on the table by the sporting director. It was a low-priced approach because Manchester United assumed almost all the salary. The player wanted to come to Betis. It was a pure loan, it was very cheap for Betis and there was no option to negotiate anything.”

Haro revealed that the process of keeping Antony will be far from easy, with Man United holding the majority of the cards.

“Keeping Antony is very, very complicated. We will have a meeting with Manchester United to extend the loan for another year, to be able to share a percentage of the player… It’s about seeing the predisposition of the player and Manchester United.

“The first filter is put by Manchester United, and then the negotiation of the player would come, but that is a long way off. In addition, now the player is plugged in wanting to lift a title with Betis. When the time comes and the season is over, he will be able to do his part if this option opens up.”