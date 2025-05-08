Barcelona can win La Liga as early as next week when they face Espanyol in Derbi Barceloní, but there is a chance that fans miss that match, and also the final two fixtures that Hansi Flick’s side will play this season.

A victory in El Clasico on Sunday, in a match that should see Alejandro Balde make his return after injury, would allow Barcelona to wrap up their second La Liga title in three years with a win at the RCDE stadium next week. There will be many supporters from across the world that are planning to tune in for that clash, but right now, there is a chance that the only people able to watch are those there in person.

Barcelona matches at risk of TV blackout due to planned strikes

That is because the CNT (Confederación Nacional del Trabajo) of Mediapro are planning to strike during the final three matchdays of the La Liga season, as reported by 3cat.

The trade union section of the CNT has called for this strike to take place, with workers demanding that Mediapro bosses get rid of temporary contracts in favour of offering permanent ones, and there is a also a desire for full recognition of seniority to take effect.

What matches will be affected?

Barcelona’s matches will be affected, but also those of Girona and Espanyol – the matches as follows would not be shown on TV as things stand:

MD36: Valladolid-Girona, Espanyol-Barcelona

MD37: Barcelona-Villarreal, Real Sociedad-Girona, Osasuna-Espanyol

MD38: Athletic Club-Barcelona, Espanyol-Las Palmas, Girona-Atletico Madrid

It remains to be seen whether a solution can be sought within Mediapro, but there will be pressure for this to happen given that viewership that these matches would bring in – especially the ones involving Barcelona.