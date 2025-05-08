Barcelona given enormous fitness boost ahead of Real Madrid clash

After a tough defeat to Inter during the week, Barcelona are faced with the task of picking themselves up for what could be a decisive El Clasico against bitter rivals Real Madrid. With just four games to go, the pair are separated by just four points, and the Blaugrana have the tougher run-in after the big match.

The Blaugrana will at least be back at Montjuic for the clash, but will be trying to massage their way back into form, after playing a second extra time in the space of just ten days, the first against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

Alejandro Balde set to be fit for Clasico

They have been given a major boost on Thursday though, as they returned to training following a day off. As per Sport via Sempre Barca, left-back Alejandro Balde has returned to training with the group after a hamstring injury that has kept him out for the best part of a month. He was expected to be back against Inter, but did not make sufficient progress, and it appears the extra few days have made the difference.

Eric Garcia also set to play

Eric Garcia was another doubt ahead of the big match after coming off against Inter in extra time, having struggled with a muscle strain. Garcia is also on course to return though, having trained normally. The Catalan defender performed well at right-back during the Champions League semi-final, but is set to be put to the test more this time with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior up against him.

Ronald Araújo has disabled comments on his Instagram after a wave of negative and insulting messages flooded his page since last night. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2025

Marc Casado, Robert Lewandowski and Inigo Martinez

Veteran Inigo Martinez also came off against Inter, but is not expected to face any issues to start, while Robert Lewandowski is also set to be fit. He came on in stoppage time against Inter, and ended up featuring for the whole of extra time, but may well be ready to go from the start against Los Blancos. Marc Casado is also working his way back from injury, and having returned to training last week, is aiming for a spot on the bench.