The referee at the centre of Barcelona’s row with UEFA has hit back at Hansi Flick and his players following their Champions League exit.

La Blaugrana headed to Inter Milan looking to keep the trophy treble dream alive at the San Siro following a 3-3 first leg draw in Catalonia.

Despite charging into an early 2-0 lead, Inter never looked in control of the game, and Flick’s charges responded superbly after the break.

Goals from Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo tied the game at 2-2 on the night and 5-5 on aggregate before Raphinha slammed home in the closing minutes.

However, that was far from the end on a marathon night in Milan, as veteran defender Francesco Acerbi poked home in added time to send the home fans wild.

Davide Frattesi’s extra time goal eventually sealed a place in the final for Simone Inzaghi’s team at the expense of a frustrated Barcelona.

Flick was unhappy with referee Szymon Marciniak at full time and midfield star Pedri went a step further by claiming UEFA should launch an investigation.

Pedri’s annoyance focused on a penalty call not given in Lamine Yamal’s favour and an alleged foul on Gerard Martin in the build up to Acerbi’s dramatic goal.

As the dust has settled on the game, Marciniak has offered a brief response to the criticism, with the Polish official dismissing all claims against him.

“Their comments are ridiculous. What can I say about these stupid comments? I didn’t hurt anyone,” as per quotes from Egyptian outlet Al Qahera, via Mundo Deportivo.

“I’m ready for anything [if complaints are taken further]. Inter‘s third goal was definitely valid.”

UEFA have not offered an update on the situation and Marciniak is amongst the names in the frame to officiate the final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain after taking charge of the former’s 2023 final loss to Manchester City.