Real Madrid make huge Martin Zubimendi transfer decision

Real Madrid have reportedly made their decision over a transfer move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi this summer.

Los Blancos are prepared major squad changes in the months ahead alongside a switch on the Estadio Santiago Bernabu bench.

Struggles in both La Liga and a UEFA Champions League exit means Carlo Ancelotti’s position in Madrid is delicate with the Italian expected to move on in June.

Former Real Madrid and La Real star Xavi Alonso is the red-hot favourite to replace Ancelotti amid rumours Zubimendi is a priority signing for him.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of completing a free transfer move to Madrid after confirming his exit from Liverpool.

Florentino Perez is ready to bankroll squad reinforcements with Zubimendi still holding a €60m release clause at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with closing in on a move for the Basque playmaker, after his call to reject to a move Liverpool last summer, with Mikel Arteta tipped to activate his exit option.

A deal for Zubimendi could form part of a double transfer swoop on the Basque Country with Athletic Club star Nico Williams also on Arteta’s radar this summer.

Previous reports have indicated Zubimendi slightly prefers a move to Madrid over North London, despite the uncertainty over Ancelotti, with ESPN claiming talks with Arsenal are at ‘an advanced stage’.

That point appears to be backed up by the latest from OK Diario, who are claiming Real Madrid have now decided against an offer, as they focus elsewhere in their squad.

Defence is a key area that needs bolstering for Ancelotti – or the incoming Alsono – and that will be the priority for spending with multiple options to cover in midfield, despite Zubimendi’s excellence in the La Real engine room in thee last 12 months.