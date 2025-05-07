Lamine Yamal makes promise to Barcelona fans after Inter elimination

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal looked heartbroken after his side fell at the hurdle before the final in the Champions League, Inter snatching victory in extra time. However the 17-year-old put out a message after the match that will have warmed the grieving Barcelona fans somewhat.

The teenage forward was in fine form once again, causing a series of saves from man of the match Yann Sommer, in particular in extra time. Despite being a constant headache for the Inter backline, he could not ultimately inspire victory, coming closest in extra time, and Sommer tipped it around the post.

Lamine Yamal’s message to the fans

After the match, the teenager made a significant promise to the fans, claiming that he and his teammates would not stop until the Champions League was returned to Catalonia on Instagram. This was highlighted by Sempre Barca.

“We’ve given it our all. This year it wasn’t possible, but we’ll be back. Have no doubt about it, ‘CULERS,’ we won’t stop until we leave this club where it deserves to be, at the top. I will keep my promise and bring it to Barcelona. We won’t stop until we achieve it. But Sunday is another final and we all have to be together. Long live Barca!” he wrote in a post that has already surpassed 7.5 million likes.

Ig Lamine Yamal: "We've given it our all, this year it couldn’t be, but we’ll be back… Don’t have doubts about that. Culers, we won't stop until we bring this club to where it deserves to be, at the highest possible. I will fulfill my promise and bring it to Barcelona, we won’t… pic.twitter.com/aJc418U4MV — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 7, 2025

He also accompanied the post with an inspirational quote, reading:

If I fall, I will rise up again because when I had nothing I gain it with my hard work and passion so it doesn’t matter how many times I fall, I still rise up like a warrior.

Backlash from Marcus Thuram

On the other side of the celebrations, Marcus Thuram took the chance to mock Lamine Yamal on Instagram, although he quickly deleted the story afterwards. As his status continues to rise, Lamine Yamal will be the first target for opponents, despite being just 17 years of age.