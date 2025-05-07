Barcelona exited the Champions League in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, as Inter came out on top in extra time, but there was certainly an effort from manager Hansi Flick to say that he was proud of his players. It was a message echoed throughout the Catalan media in the aftermath, and one that Inter manager Simone Inzaghi agreed with.

The players were somewhat more down, with Frenkie de Jong heartbroken during a post-match interview, while Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Gerard Martin were in tears. Ronald Araujo said that Flick’s message was consistent with what he told them in the dressing room too.

Inzaghi: says Barcelona man is just as good as Lamine Yamal

It was in fact de Jong that Inzaghi picked out for special praise at the Giuseppe Meazza. Having praised Lamine Yamal after the first leg, this time he had kind words for the Dutchman.

“A lot was said about Yamal, I saw another extraordinary player over these two legs who was out injured the last time we played them,” Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia.

“Frenkie de Jong impressed me every bit as much as Yamal, he cleans the ball, times the passes well, he’s wonderful. I would not change my players for anyone in the world, but over the two legs I found De Jong to be really sensational.”

‘Barcelona required a super Inter’ – Inzaghi

He went on to say that the Blaugrana brought the very best out of his side.

“We must compliment Barcelona too, because they are truly a strong opponent. It required a super Inter, so I praise my lads for putting in two incredible performances over the two legs. It was the only way to reach the Final, I am so proud to be their coach, as they gave it everything and those who came off the bench had the right attitude too.”

Flick: “Of course, we could have done some things better. Inter have very good, experienced players, we’re a young team that needs to learn and improve.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2025

“They should enjoy every moment in front of these fans, we are truly happy. They were exemplary. I told the players to believe, that we could try to limit Barcelona, even though it wasn’t easy to do.”

De Jong turnaround continues at Barcelona

De Jong has had a mixed spell at Barcelona since arriving six years ago. Just six months ago, Barcelona fans were generally in favour of seeing the back of the Dutchman, but since returning to full fitness, Flick has got the best out of him, certainly since his Ajax days. His resurrection has been at the heart of Barcelona’s progress to this point, one of several redemption arcs in the squad.