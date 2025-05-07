Inter, understandably, were very much enjoying their celebrations after they came back to beat Barcelona in extra time of the Champions League semi-finals at the Giuseppe Meazza. The Nerazzurri also referenced a phrase that will have pleased Real Madrid fans, and rubbed salt into Barcelona’s wounds.

’90 minuti en el Bernabeu son molto longo’ – 90 minutes at the Bernabeu is a very long time is the pig-Italian phrase popularised by Juanito. It was in reference to the ability of Real Madrid to come back, particularly in European football, and mentioned in 1986 after Los Blancos had been beaten by Inter 2-0 in Italy. Real Madrid would go on to win the return leg 3-0 at the Bernabeu.

Inter find their own version

As highlighted by Football Italia, Inter posted on Twitter/X after the match, and in Spanish notably, ‘120 minutes at San Siro seem very long’. A phrase that will have been received with chagrin in Catalonia, and delight in the Spanish capital.

120 minutos en San Siro se hacen muy largos — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) May 6, 2025

Signs at Valdebebas following Inter’s win over Barcelona

Real Madrid fans were probably the happiest on the night after Inter fans, and that much was shown at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground on Wednesday. A banner was placed near the entrance saying ‘Thank you Inter’ in Italian, as well as a scarf that said ‘Forza Inter’.

🇮🇹 "¡GRAZIE INTER!" 🇮🇹 🪧 Pancartas de agradecimiento en Valdebebas a los equipos que han eliminado al Barça en Champions y Euroliga. 📹@marcosdlarocha pic.twitter.com/d8yKfwmqvP — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 7, 2025

Marcus Thuram takes shot at Lamine Yamal

In general, Inter were highly complementary of Barcelona, with Simone Inzaghi praising both the Blaugrana, and in particular one of their stars. However French forward Marcus Thuram could not resist having a shot at Lamine Yamal after the match on his social media, albeit it was deleted shortly after. Both sides put on a brilliant spectacle, in what is already being called one of, if not the best Champions League semi-finals in the history of the competition.