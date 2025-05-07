Ilkay Gundogan has dropped a major hint over his plans for coaching after hanging up his boots at Manchester City.

The former Germany international opted for a return to Manchester last summer on a free transfer after just one season at Barcelona.

The two clubs agreed to sanction a move back to Manchester on a 12-month contract as the Catalans looked to cut their wage bill ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Gundogan famously captained City to a historic trophy treble in 2023, before moving to Barcelona, and the 34-year-old has been a regular this season in his second spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The veteran playmaker has already triggered a clause to extend his contract by another year and he will stay with Pep Guardiola for 2025/26.

Gundogan and Guardiola have enjoyed a strong relationship across their time together in Manchester and the former admitted the chance to work alongside his mentor in future would be an eye-catching opportunity.

“Being Pep’s assistant would be very interesting for me,” he told an interview with Bild, via Relevo.

“That [coaching] is not something I’m thinking about right now. I feel like I’m really enjoying football. Not just for one more year, but at least two, maybe even three or four.

“I’m not afraid at all, I’m excited, and my body is still in good shape.”

Gundogan also opened up on his exit from Barcelona and hinted he was not given the chance to speak properly with Hansi Flick before an decision was made by the club.

“I had the feeling it was better to leave. I felt the club was in favour of it, mainly for financial reasons, even though I thought I had a very good first season.

“[I would have like to meet Flick] But that wasn’t the case, as the club obviously had other plans.”