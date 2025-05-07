Athletic Club were left with their hopes of reaching a home final at San Mames in the Europa League hanging by a thread after the first leg. Manchester United blitzed Los Leones in the space of 15 minutes, securing a 3-0 victory in Bilbao. If there is to be a comeback, then Athletic must do it without arguably their four best players.

Already in the first leg, Athletic Club were without top goalscorer Oihan Sancet, who has been trying to make it back from a hamstring problem of late. It was hoped that he would be back in time for at least the second leg, but he has not made it.

Without the Williams brothers at Old Trafford

To add injuries to insult, Ernesto Valverde’s men will be without brothers Inaki Williams and Nico Williams. The latter came off in Bilbao in the first leg, and has not trained with the group since. He misses out, and may require surgery this summer, as does Inaki Williams. The elder brother played in the Basque derby on Sunday night, but was also removed with muscle discomfort, and had not made it back in time either.

Dani Vivian suspended after red card

Meanwhile at the back, Spain central defender Dani Vivian is also absent through suspension, after he was sent off in the first leg for a last man challenge. It means that Athletic Club will take on Manchester United with a series of youngsters in their squad, and arguably their four best players too.

At the back, Aitor Paredes and Yeray Alvarez will probably be the pairing at the back, while the absences of Sancet, Nico Williams and Inaki Williams will likely be covered by Alex Berenguer, Unai Gomez and Alvaro Djalo.

Complications in La Liga

With both Villarreal and Real Betis winning at the weekend, and Athletic’s draw, it reduces their advantage in the Champions League race to three and four points respectively with four games to go. Valverde may have the final stretch in mind, knowing that it would be disastrous were they to relinquish their Champions League spot in the final games.