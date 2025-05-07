One of Luis Enrique’s former Barcelona stars has backed him to lead Paris Saint-German to a first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

The Parisians have been sensational in the knockout stages of the 2024/25 competition as the Ligue 1 champions knocked out Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Luis Enrique’s side have been paired against a third Premier League team in the semi finals as Mikel Arteta stands between him and a final against Inter Milan in Munich on May 31.

Ex-Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele’s winner clinched a 1-0 first leg victory at the Emirates Stadium as Arteta’s side take to the Parc des Princes stage tonight.

Pique played in Barcelona’s last UCL success – under Luis Enrique in 2015 – alongside winning two La Liga titles with the Asturian coach.

Ahead of the crunch showdown with Arsenal, Pique believes this is PSG’s chance to end their long wait for a Champions League crown, and his old boss is the perfect person to deliver it.

“PSG and Luis Enrique are a clear example of the importance of the coach in today’s football,” as per an interview with RMC Sport, via Relevo.

There are many great players, but the most important thing is to have a leader who is convinced of what he does, who convinces the players of the path to follow regardless of whether they have more or less fame, but who are committed to what the team does and who put their talent at the team’s disposal.

“This is the great example of PSG this season.

“PSG is a club that has been trying to win the Champions League for I don’t know how many years, investing an incredible amount of money.

“Luis Enrique arrived and said he wants committed players, who will fight as a team, he’s shown he’s a great coach, right now PSG are clear favourites to win the Champions League.”