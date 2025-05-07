Bournemouth defender Max Aarons has not been enjoying regular football since moving to La Liga in January, but it has not impacted interest in his services. A total of six teams are following the English right-back, currently on loan at Valencia, but Sevilla are the first to make a move for him.

Last week Football España revealed that Valencia would not be making an effort to retain Aarons’ services, and now sources have explained that Sevilla have opened negotiations for the 25-year-old.

Sevilla negotiations for Max Aarons

Los Nervionenses have opened talks with Bournemouth over a loan deal for this summer, which include an option to buy. It is also noted that Aarons himself would be keen on a switch to Sevilla, and personal terms are not expected to be an issue. The buy clause would be in the region of €12-15m, Bournemouth’s asking price for him this summer. Talks are progressing positively, and although the buy option might stretch their finances, the loan is not expected to be an issue.

Interest from England, France and Italy

Aarons may also have alternatives though too. In Serie A, Atalanta are keeping an eye on his situation, as is the case for Olympique Marseille and Lille in France. Closer to home, Aarons could also be an option for Sheffield United and Leeds United. Interestingly, Real Betis, previously linked to him, no longer seem to be in the frame for his signature.

How has Aarons done at Valencia?

Manager Carlos Coberan, reportedly one of the reasons that Aarons made the switch in the first place, has primarily opted to continue with Dimitri Foulquier as the first-choice right-back since arriving in the job. Aarons did perform reasonably well against Real Madrid in April though, one of just three appearances that he has made since landing at Mestalla.