Ex Belgium coach stands firm over Thibaut Courtois exile

Former Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco insists he has no regrets over Thibaut Courtois’ international exile in 2024.

Real Madrid’s No.1 has since returned to the Belgium squad under new head coach Rudi Garcia but the situation with Tedesco remains tense.

Courtois made the controversial decision to temporarily step down from international duty in August 2024 following a high-profile dispute with Tedesco.

Following the Belgian FA’s decision to sack Tedesco at the start of 2025, the door was reopened for Courtois, and Garcia quickly brought him back into the fold.

Despite the negativity surrounding the story, Courtois stuck to his guns on the issue, claiming he ‘was right’ over the disagreement, but he wants to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The row was rumoured to have erupted over Tedesco’s decision not to name Courtois as captain and the Italian coach stated he would not change anything about his handling of the debacle.

“I read things and held a press conference after the confirmation of Courtois’ departure from the Red Devils. I needed to clear things up. What was written didn’t correspond to reality,” he told Bild, via Mundo Deportivo.

“Of course I reflected on it after. Did I say the right thing? Did I handle the situation well? How did the team perceive it?

“There comes a time when it becomes a constant back-and-forth. I didn’t want that. I’m at peace with the matter.. For me, it’s definitively closed,”

In a separate interview, Garcia offered his view on Courtois, and he claimed his outspoken attitude is a positive for the squad.

“He says what he thinks, he likes to win. I like to win with Belgium too. When results aren’t positive, it hurts,” he said.

“I need winners. Sometimes maybe he says what he thinks too much, but I prefer someone who says what he thinks.”