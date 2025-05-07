Barcelona will have little time to mourn their attempt to get to the Champions League final this week, as they return from Milan empty handed. Following an exhausting clash that went to extra time, their second extra time in three weeks, Barcelona must now prepare for a Liga defining El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos will have had a full week of rest to get ready for a game that they know they must win, with four games to go and four points separating the sides. Barcelona must now count the cost of their efforts, with fresh fitness issues cropping up in almost every game.

Inigo Martinez and Eric Garcia came off with muscle problems

Defenders Inigo Martinez and Eric Garcia both came off against Inter, due primarily to concerns over their health. The Basque defender was substituted after 78 minutes with discomfort in his hamstrings, and the same was the case for Garcia, who last 98 minutes. MD via Sempre Barca say the prognosis is initially good, with both injuries appearing to be muscle strains that in theory, would not prohibit them from appearing against Los Blancos.

“I feel good,” said Martinez after the game, a promising sign for the Blaugrana. Pedri was also taken off for Gavi in midfield for the final stages, due to precaution as Hansi Flick weighed up the risk of injury.

Flick: “Of course, we could have done some things better. Inter have very good, experienced players, we’re a young team that needs to learn and improve.” — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2025

Hope of reinforcements for Real Madrid

Flick will be hoping not only to have both defenders available against Real Madrid, but also potentially to have further reinforcements. Robert Lewandowski returned to action against Inter, and should be fully fit for Sunday, but Alejandro Balde and Marc Casado are also in contention to return.

Balde is in theory the more likely to return – there was hope that he would be back in action on Tuesday over the weekend. He is targeting the Clasico for his comeback, but Casado also returned to training last week, and could make the bench.