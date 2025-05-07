Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be confirmed as a brand new Real Madrid player before the start of June.

The England international has now confirmed his intention to leave Liverpool when his contract expires on June 30.

The Liverpool-born defender issued an emotional update to fans explaining his decision to leave Anfield for a new challenge as he prepares to move to Madrid.

Neither side have confirmed a move to the Spanish capital at this stage with some aspects of the deal still to be confirmed.

Los Blancos are pushing to be able to include the 26-year-old in their squad for the FIFA Club World Cup but that would require an early release from his Liverpool contract.

The Reds could demand in the region of £1m to settle his contract a month early and allow him to board a flight to the USA next month.

Alexander-Arnold’s incoming move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is the the latest major free transfer move made by the Spanish giants after securing Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Real Madrid opted against paying a huge price for Mbappe in 2023, as they remained confident he would simply run down his Paris Saint-Germain contract, and leave for free.

The club have adopted a similar approach for Alexander-Arnold despite a rumoured £20m bid to bring him to Madrid in January which was rejected by Liverpool.

FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development – and former Arsenal boss – Arsene Wenger hinted this type of deal will become more common – as clubs cannot afford record breaking transfers.

“I think Trent’s (Alexander-Arnold) transfer shows a new trend in the game, there are no more transfers of the big players,” he told BeIN Sports, via Marca.

“They all leave at the end of their contract. The wages are so high that it’s no longer possible to pay for the transfers!

“Real Madrid contacted Alexander-Arnold a long time ago. Big clubs do this. Two years before the end of the contract, they tell you: ‘We want to sign you, we’ll give you this salary and try to make an offer to your club.

“If it doesn’t work, they come back next year, and if not, they’ll sign you for free. That’s what they did with Mbappe.”