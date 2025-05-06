Xabi Alonso arrival places new midfielder amongst Real Madrid options

Real Madrid are already preparing for the arrival of Xabi Alonso this summer, something that was being talked about back in September if Carlo Ancelotti did not achieve success this season. However there was less expectation that it would mean as large a shake-up in terms of their transfer window.

Ancelotti has already agreed an exit deal with Real Madrid, and after Trent Alexander-Arnold announced he was leaving Liverpool, he will be the first reinforcement for Alonso. The post-Toni Kroos struggles mean and their defensive injury record mean that at least two more recruits are expected in the summer.

A midfield move for Real Madrid

Los Blancos had hoped that Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde would be sufficient to fill the void left by Kroos, but it has become evident that this is not the case. Real Madrid have struggled to control games, and are keen to bring in a midfielder capable of progressing the ball effectively.

As per Cadena Cope, that midfielder could be Valencia talent Javi Guerra. The 21-year-old was pursued by Bayer Leverkusen last summer, with Alonso as his chief advocate in Germany. Now with Alonso arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Real Madrid keen to sign more Spanish players, Guerra is an option that has been discussed and is on the table for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid could clash with Atletico Madrid

City rivals Atletico Madrid were on the verge of signing Guerra last summer, with a deal agreed for a €25.5m plus €5m in variables move. He was the preferred option for current Director of Football Carlos Bucero, but Atletico ended up signing Conor Gallagher instead. They remain interested in Guerra, and could move for him again, although the Valencia man also has admirers in Italy, England and the Bundesliga again.

💣🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Pablo Barrios renews with Atlético Madrid until 2030! [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/pER0DxTMr7 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 6, 2025

Javi Guerra’s revival under Carlos Corberan

Guerra has returned to form under Carlos Corberan, after being watched by Newcastle United and Manchester United earlier in the season. That much was evident at the Santiago Bernabeu in April, when his marauding through midfield helped set up Valencia’s stoppage time winner against Los Blancos. He has been instrumental in the revival of Los Che under Corberan, scoring three times, assisting thrice and making 33 Liga appearances.