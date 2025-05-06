Barcelona scored twice in six minutes to draw level against Inter in their Champions League semi-final tie, and they have netted again to compete a sensational turnaround at the San Siro.

It was a tough opening 20 minutes for Hansi Flick’s side, who struggled to get into the game. And things would get worse as Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the encounter following an error from Dani Olmo.

Barcelona grew into the game after that, and they came close to scoring via Lamine Yamal. But they were then made to pay for that miss as Inter doubled their lead right before half time, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring from the penalty spot.

A big response has been needed in the second half, and in the early stages after the interval, a goal came for Barcelona as Eric Garcia volleyed expertly into the top corner. And minutes later, Dani Olmo headed home to make it 2-2 on the night, and 5-5 on aggregate.

And Barcelona have now taken the lead with minutes to go, with Raphinha scoring at the second attempt.

It has been an incredible second half performance from Barcelona, who are now within touching distance of the Champions League final.