WATCH: Barcelona fall behind to Inter as Lautaro Martinez scores

Barcelona must win at the San Siro to book their place in the Champions League final, but early on, they have fallen behind to Inter in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

It has been a tough opening 20 minutes for Hansi Flick’s side, who have struggled to get into the game. And things have only gotten worse now that Lautaro Martinez has scored the first goal of the encounter following an error from Dani Olmo.

LAUTARO MARTINEZ OPENS THE SCORING 🔥 A mess in midfield allows Inter Milan to catch Barcelona out to take the lead in the tie.#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/AsflqqgZCZ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) May 6, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Inter 1-0 Barcelona | Lautaro Martinez LAUTARO MARTINEZ OPENS THE SCORING FOR INTER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/rb9fE8WcUV — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 6, 2025

It is a very bad moment for Olmo, who carelessly lost possession in midfield. That allowed Denzel Dumfries to be played in behind, and he passed across for Lautaro, who had initially been expected to miss this match after picking up an injury in last week’s first leg, to score into an empty net.

That goal has summed up Barcelona in the opening stages in Milan. Flick will not be happy with what he has seen from his players so far, but there is plenty of time for a comeback – similar to last week’s – to be mounted.