WATCH: Inter go ahead in extra time to leave Barcelona seeking another comeback

Barcelona are now heading out of the Champions League again as Inter have gone ahead in extra time at the San Siro.

It was a tough opening 20 minutes for Hansi Flick’s side, who struggled to get into the game. And things would get worse as Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the encounter following an error from Dani Olmo.

Barcelona grew into the game after that, and they came close to scoring via Lamine Yamal. But they were then made to pay for that miss as Inter doubled their lead right before half time, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring from the penalty spot.

A big response has been needed in the second half, and in the early stages after the interval, a goal came for Barcelona as Eric Garcia volleyed expertly into the top corner. And minutes later, Dani Olmo headed home to make it 2-2 on the night, and 5-5 on aggregate.

Raphinha completed the comeback for Barcelona on 88 minutes, but in stoppage time, Inter forced extra time as Francesco Acerbi scored. And the Nerazzurri have now gone back in front courtesy of Davide Frattesi.

DAVIDE FRATTESI PUTS INTER AHEAD IN EXTRA TIME 🤯 Marcus Thuram's excellent play in the box sets up the Italian perfectly to lead the tie 6-5!#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/MY4NLvtkSu — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) May 6, 2025

⚽️ GOAL: Frattesi

🇪🇺 Inter 4-3 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/IGCH8qbNKO — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 6, 2025

DAVIDE FRATTESI FINDS THE BOTTOM CORNER 💥 Inter regain the lead, it's 7-6 on aggregate 😳 pic.twitter.com/x4diAeLA61 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 6, 2025

Barcelona have it all to do again in Milan, but there is still time for at least one more goal to come their way.