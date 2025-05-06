WATCH: Barcelona back in the game as Eric Garcia volleys home to cut Inter lead

Barcelona have been staring down the barrel at a Champions League semi-final exit, but they have now got a goal back against Inter to close the gap on the night and on aggregate.

It was a tough opening 20 minutes for Hansi Flick’s side, who struggled to get into the game. And things would get worse as Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the encounter following an error from Dani Olmo.

Barcelona grew into the game after that, and they came close to scoring via Lamine Yamal. But they were then made to pay for that miss as Inter doubled their lead right before half time, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring from the penalty spot.

A big response is needed in the second half, and in the early stages after the interval, a goal has come for Barcelona. Gerard Martin crossed to fellow full-back Eric Garcia, who volleyed expertly into the top corner.

ERIC GARCIA PULLS ONE BACK FOR BARCELONA 🤯 There was no chance of stopping a volley this good.#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/r0Wg4uQaQ2 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) May 6, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Inter 2-1 Barcelona | Eric Garcia ERIC GARCIA PULLS ONE BACK FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/17tF2OkIGd — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 6, 2025

ERIC GARCÍA ON THE VOLLEY 💥 Barcelona are back in it 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/917hnLR0bN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 6, 2025

It is a excellent finish from Eric, and now Barcelona have hope that they can complete the comeback at the San Siro.