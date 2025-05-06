WATCH: Controversial penalty gives Inter 2-0 lead against Barcelona

Barcelona fell behind early to Inter in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, and they are now 2-0 behind at the San Siro.

It was a tough opening 20 minutes for Hansi Flick’s side, who struggled to get into the game. And things would get worse as Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the encounter following an error from Dani Olmo.

Barcelona grew into the game after that, and they came close to scoring via Lamine Yamal. But they have been made to pay for that miss as Inter have doubled their lead right before half time, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring from the penalty spot.

HAKAN CALHANOGLU DOUBLES INTER'S LEAD 💥 He slots the penalty away perfectly to extend Inter Milan's lead in the tie.#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/fjFosstuzI — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) May 6, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Inter 2-0 Barcelona | Calhanoglu CALHANOGLU DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR INTER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/TE8com4PkW — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 6, 2025

Hakan Çalhanoğlu sends Szczęsny the wrong way 🎯 Inter double their lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fLSjzLziOp — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 6, 2025

Barcelona are furious with the decision to award the penalty, as they believe that Pau Cubarsi won the ball from Lautaro Martinez. Both VAR and on-field referee Szymon Marciniak deemed it to be a foul, which is why Inter got the opportunity to score from 12 yards.

Barcelona need a huge second half performance if they are to reach the Champions League final. They came from 2-0 down last week to eventually draw 3-3, and they will need a similar outcome here.