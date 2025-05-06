WATCH: Inter force extra time against Barcelona with stoppage time goal

Barcelona were minutes away from the Champions League final, but in stoppage time, Inter have equalised to almost certainly force extra time at the San Siro.

It was a tough opening 20 minutes for Hansi Flick’s side, who struggled to get into the game. And things would get worse as Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the encounter following an error from Dani Olmo.

Barcelona grew into the game after that, and they came close to scoring via Lamine Yamal. But they were then made to pay for that miss as Inter doubled their lead right before half time, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring from the penalty spot.

A big response has been needed in the second half, and in the early stages after the interval, a goal came for Barcelona as Eric Garcia volleyed expertly into the top corner. And minutes later, Dani Olmo headed home to make it 2-2 on the night, and 5-5 on aggregate.

Barcelona completed the comeback on 88 minutes as Raphinha scored, but Inter have now equalised three minutes into stoppage time – on this occasion, it was Francesco Acerbi that found the back of the net.

FRANCESCO ACERBI KEEPS INTER ALIVE 😱 His first ever UEFA Champions League goal comes at a crucial moment to level the tie 6-6!

It’s heartbreak for Barcelona, but they still have extra time to come. There is no doubt that they are capable of scoring again in their bid to reach the Champions League final.