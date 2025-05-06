Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde will not be stepping up to catch Inter offside on Tuesday night in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Giuseppe Meazza, but he will be present. The French defender has arrived in something a little more modest compared to the usual style associated with millionaire footballers.

Kounde went down with an injury in the first leg at Montjuic, and has been ruled out for both the Inter game and El Clasico against Real Madrid this weekend. Were Barcelona to make it to the Champions League final, then Kounde could be back in action in time for the final, and the last couple of games of the season against Villarreal and Athletic Club in La Liga.

Kounde arrives in Milan

The French defender was seen on a flight from Barcelona to Milan on a budget airline, judging by the thin seats, and he was very much in economy class. With those on the flight singing Barcelona songs in the video, Kounde couldn’t resist a grin as he acknowledged the fans.

Video: Koundé traveling to Milan on a commercial flight. pic.twitter.com/4FmapyCn56 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2025

Certainly it is a novelty to see him on a flight mixing with the rest of the Barcelona fans, but Barcelona Femeni star Aitana Bonmati. was also seen in and amongst it too, taking in the Duomo as a fan.

Eric Garcia to start in his stead

Kounde was replaced by Eric Garcia in the first leg after 42 minutes, and all the prognostics have the Catalan central defender filling in there from the start for Barcelona. Garcia performed reasonably well coming into the game, as he has for much of the season of late.

Barcelona injury concerns

There has been relatively little talk of Kounde’s injury, with far more focus on Alejandro Balde failing to recover in time. Despite talk that Inigo Martinez may play at left-back, it appears Gerard Martin may retain his spot in the starting XI.