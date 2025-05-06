Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona draw level against Inter as Dani Olmo heads home

Barcelona had been staring down the barrel at a Champions League semi-final exit, but in six second half minutes, they have drawn level against Inter on the night and on aggregate.

It was a tough opening 20 minutes for Hansi Flick’s side, who struggled to get into the game. And things would get worse as Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the encounter following an error from Dani Olmo.

Barcelona grew into the game after that, and they came close to scoring via Lamine Yamal. But they were then made to pay for that miss as Inter doubled their lead right before half time, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring from the penalty spot.

A big response has been needed in the second half, and in the early stages after the interval, a goal came for Barcelona as Eric Garcia volleyed expertly into the top corner. And minutes later, Dani Olmo has headed home to make it 2-2 on the night, and 5-5 on aggregate.

It has been a sensational fightback from Barcelona, who will now look to complete the comeback in Milan.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Champions League Dani Olmo Inter

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News