Barcelona have struggled to sell well in recent years, with their net spend in the transfer windows before the pandemic making queasy reading for the Blaugrana. However they could be about to make their money back on one of the investments that has been criticised in the past.

The Catalan giants raced ahead of a number of other clubs to spending €31m on the Portuguese talent in 2020. Playing in the same position as Lionel Messi though, Trincao struggled to make his mark at Camp Nou, and after a loan spell at Wolves, Barcelona loaned and then sold him to Sporting CP for a total of €10m.

Premier League move on the cards for Trincao

They did include a 50% sell-on fee in that deal though, which could come in handy for them this summer. According to Caught Offside, Trincao is on the agenda for three of the Premier League’s giants this summer. Arsenal have opened talks with his camp, and are willing to double his salary in London, while his Sporting links in the Premier League could also pave the way for a move.

Former manager Ruben Amorim is well aware of what he can do from the left side, providing creativity, and is keen on bringing him to Manchester United. Across the city, former Sporting Director at the Portuguese giants Hugo Viana is taking over transfer policy at Manchester City, and is advocating for a move. Newcastle United and Juventus are also mentioned as clubs with Trincao in mind.

Sporting spanner in the works for Barcelona?

Sporting are reluctant to lose Trincao though, who has nine goals and 18 assists in his 51 appearances this season. They value the 25-year-old at €40m, and are working to extend his contract. Were they to get that money, Barcelona would receive €20m for Trincao, which would almost make them their money back on the deal. Trincao’s contract expires in 2026 though, and that puts Sporting in a weak negotiating position, with the potential to lose him on the cheap.