Summer swap deal lined up involving Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen

This summer looks like it will be rather busy for Real Madrid – and not just because of their involvement in the Club World Cup. There are plans for significant off-field changes being made, with the biggest involving the manager’s position.

Real Madrid to appoint Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti replacement

It has been taken for granted that Real Madrid will part ways with Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season following a poor 2024-25 season – which would be get worse if this weekend’s El Clasico was won by Barcelona. And the clear favourite to replace the Italian is current Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, who has been on the radar of those at the Santiago Bernabeu for a long time.

There are expected to be no problems in the process that will see Alonso swap Leverkusen for Madrid. The Bundesliga side have already started identifying replacements, and one is actually within Real Madrid.

Bayer Leverkusen consider replacing Alonso with Real Madrid coach

As reported by COPE, one of the options that Leverkusen have added to their managerial shortlist is Alvaro Arbeloa. Real Madrid’s U19 head coach has had an excellent season in charge, and his reward for that has been expected to be a promotion to Real Madrid Castilla, where he would replace Raul Gonzalez. But instead, a move to Germany could be on the cards.

It is noted that Real Madrid value Arbeloa very highly, and he is seen as a future manager of the first team. According to the report, he has already received a proposal from Leverkusen, which he has been considered. But while there is jeopardy of a possible exit, club bosses are said to be confident that the 42-year-old will stay put, and instead take his position at Castilla from the 2025-26 season.