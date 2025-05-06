Barcelona are in a stormy Milan for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Inter. Tied at 3-3 from the first leg, both sides seem optimistic about their chances, if wary about the opposition. The Blaugrana have one or two more injury concerns to contend with though.

The big question mark for Hansi Flick and Barcelona

For Barcelona, the big question mark is the left-back spot. Flick confirmed on Monday night that Robert Lewandowski was fit but would start on the bench, while Eric Garcia is expected to replace Jules Kounde at right-back, as happened in the first leg, with the Frenchman injured. Over the weekend multiple reports emerged claiming Inigo Martinez could move to left-back instead of Gerard Martin, who suffered at the hands of Denzel Dumfries in the first leg, but Sport say that Martin will start on the left side.

That view is backed up by MD, in a team that is otherwise settled. Ferran Torres will play between Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, with Dani Olmo behind him. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong will anchor the midfield, with Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez continuing a the back.

Despite talk of Inigo Martinez moving out to the left, MD say it will be Gerard Martin at left-back for #FCBarcelona this evening. Lautaro Martinez is in line to start for #Inter 👇#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/F0FGWHLEHZ — Football España (@footballespana_) May 6, 2025

Inter star misses out, but Lautaro Martinez does not

After coming off in the first leg, Lautaro Martinez looked as if he would miss the second leg through injury, but completed a training session without incident on Monday. Simone Inzaghi told the press that it would depend on his feelings on Tuesday, but he is backed to start in an unchanged team from the first leg.

Breaking: Dani Rodríguez may need surgery, and could be out for 2-3 months. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/gQcIjXugSL — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2025

Benjamin Pavard also tested his ankle on Monday, but has been ruled out after feeling more pain. Meanwhile Federico Dimarco, who similarly suffered at the feet of Lamine Yamal in the first leg, will continue on the left.

Injury issues for Barcelona and Inter

Pavard is the only player expected to miss out for Inter, while Joaquin Correa is not registered in Europe. Barcelona will be without Kounde, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Pablo Torre and Alejandro Balde, who has left such a hole on the left side.