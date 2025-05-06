The President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Rafael Louzan has declared that while the Negreira corruption case is embarrassing for all involved, it has not had any impact on the performance of officials. He also addressed the drama before the Copa del Rey final, as Real Madrid pushed to change the referees for the final, and refused to attend their press conference and training session the day before in protest.

Los Blancos have played a curious double role in the Negreira case, being one of the last teams to get involved in the legal case against Barcelona, but consistently using it as evidence of corrupt officiating. President Florentino Perez has also called for unity with Barcelona in his last public appearance.

“The ‘Negreira case’ is in the courts,” Louzan told Sport. “Real Madrid has told me several times that I have to do something. It’s an embarrassing matter, but it hasn’t had any impact on the referee’s performance.”

Real Madrid involved in refereeing reforms

Real Madrid are part of the reform committee alongside Real Betis and Sevilla, despite not being elected to the position. Louzan and the RFEF decided to extend an invitation to Los Blancos, which they accepted, and revealed that the consultation process would end in June.

“The refereeing system model, even before the latest controversies, must evolve. It’s been established since 1909. It’s heavily dependent on the RFEF president appointing the CTA leader. Professional football has a lot to say in this regard. There needs to be a new model for the refereeing system, but no one has said anything to me. I knew it was essential and necessary.”

“Real Madrid is very critical of this situation, and even though the clubs didn’t vote for them to be part of this working group, we wanted them to be there. They’re offering their options, and we’re even in agreement. This first part will end on June 30th.”

Copa del Rey final drama

After referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea broke down in tears in a press conference before the Copa del Rey final, and VAR Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes declared that the refereeing body would be taking action against their persecution, Real Madrid moved to change the officials for the final. They saw it as a sign that they would be biased against Los Blancos, being their videos that have been hounding officials. Louzan admitted that putting them in front the press before the final was a poor choice.

“We’ll be making mistakes if we view the referee as an enemy. There’s more aggression and verbal violence in youth football. We need to look inward. The timing of the Cup referees’ press conference wasn’t the best. It should have been after.”

“Real Madrid had to be present at the events. I spoke with them and we managed to calm them down. I’ve met Florentino several times. Real Madrid is a great club and deserves all the respect, just like any other.”

Is Real Madrid’s public campaign against referees helping?

The feeling from Real Madrid is that there is a genuine belief that officials are against them, rightly or wrongly. However increasingly the suggestion is that this could be having a negative impact on their players, who have manifested that belief too. Jude Bellingham has received three red cards for dissent over the last two seasons, while Antonio Rudiger was handed a five-game ban and Lucas Vazquez a two-game ban for their reactions to a minor decision in the Copa final too.